Elliott Management Corporation is a multi-strategy fund manager with approximately $40 billion in assets under management

Evergy announces agreement with Elliott Management. (Credit: Rajesh Balouria from Pixabay.)

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG), a vertically integrated, regulated, investor-owned electric utility, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with affiliates of Elliott Management Corporation (“Elliott”), which currently own an economic interest equivalent to approximately 10 million shares of Evergy’s common stock. As part of the agreement, two new independent directors will join the Evergy board of directors, effective March 3, 2020. In addition, the board is establishing a new Strategic Review & Operations Committee (the “Committee”) with a mandate to explore ways to enhance shareholder value.

As part of the agreement, Paul Keglevic, former chief financial officer and chief executive officer of Energy Future Holdings, and Kirk Andrews, current executive vice president and chief financial officer of NRG Energy, are being appointed to the Evergy board as new independent directors, resulting initially in a board comprised of 17 directors. Four current directors will retire from the Evergy board at the end of their current term such that, at the time of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders in May, the size of the board will be reduced to 13 directors. Evergy will provide additional information regarding the 13 directors who will stand for election at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders in its proxy materials to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the coming weeks.

Terry Bassham, Evergy president and chief executive officer, said, “Elliott recognizes our commitment to serving the best interests of all Evergy stakeholders. We welcome these new, highly qualified directors and the significant and valuable experience they bring to this effort. The comprehensive strategic and operating review we are undertaking will help ensure that Evergy is directing capital to the greatest opportunities and continuing to consider all opportunities to enhance shareholder value.”

The Strategic Review & Operations Committee is tasked with conducting a comprehensive, independent review to identify and recommend ways to enhance shareholder value, including through a potential strategic combination or a modified long-term standalone operating plan and strategy, as further detailed in the Committee’s charter.

Terry Bassham, Art Stall, Paul Keglevic and Kirk Andrews will serve as members of the Committee, and Art Stall and Paul Keglevic will serve as co-chairs. The charter for the new Committee will authorize it to retain its own independent consultants, advisors and counsel to facilitate its review. Additionally, Elliott has entered into an information-sharing agreement that will allow for an ongoing dialogue between Elliott and the Committee. The Committee plans to complete its review, make its formal recommendation to the Evergy board and publicly announce the review’s outcome during the first half of 2020.

Jeff Rosenbaum, senior portfolio manager at Elliott, said,“We appreciate the constructive dialogue we have had with Evergy’s board and leadership over the past several months. We believe Evergy is well positioned to significantly increase investment in critical electric infrastructure to benefit key stakeholders. We view this agreement, including the clear mandate of the Strategic Review & Operations Committee, as a great opportunity to ensure that Evergy is best positioned to drive shareholder value creation, whether that be through a strategic combination or an enhanced standalone plan with higher investment levels and stronger growth rates.”

Evergy remains committed, as always, to serving the best interests of all its stakeholders and will continue to work closely with state regulators and other stakeholders.

Pursuant to the agreement, Elliott has agreed to customary standstill, voting, and other provisions. The full agreement between Evergy and Elliott will be filed on a Form 8-K with the SEC. The charter for the new Strategic Review & Operations Committee will be available on Evergy’s website.

Source: Company Press Release