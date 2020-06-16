The Merger is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on June 17, 2020, at which time EQM’s common units will no longer be publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange

ETRN and EQM secure shareholder approval for merger. (Credit: Pixabay/Florian Pircher.)

Equitrans Midstream and EQM Midstream Partners announced that the shareholders of ETRN approved the issuance of shares of ETRN’s common stock and shares of ETRN’s preferred stock (collectively, ETRN stock issuance) in connection with ETRN’s proposed merger (Merger) with EQM. More than 99% of the total votes cast at ETRN’s special meeting were voted in favor of approving the ETRN stock issuance.

In addition, at a special meeting held earlier today, EQM’s limited partners voted to approve the merger agreement in connection with the Merger. The holders of more than 83% of EQM’s outstanding limit

ed partner interests voted in favor of approving the merger agreement, and more than 99% of the total votes cast at the special meeting were voted in favor of approving the merger agreement.

The Merger is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on June 17, 2020, at which time EQM’s common units will no longer be publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Source: Company Press Release