The Louisiana station includes gas turbines, heat recovery steam generators, conventional boilers, and steam turbines providing efficient power and steam generation

Image: EthosEnergy takes over O&M of Louisiana cogeneration facility. Photo: Courtesy of Rebecca Humann/Pixabay.

EthosEnergy has taken over operations and maintenance of the Louisiana Station power plant for ExxonMobil, a combined cycle cogeneration facility that supplies power and steam to their adjacent integrated refining and chemicals complex in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The five year contract includes transition services and full care, custody and control of the facility, which was transferred to EthosEnergy in early June.

Gloria Moncada, ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery Manager said, “We look forward to collaborating with EthosEnergy as a valued operator ensuring safe, reliable energy to fuel our refining and chemicals operations. These cogeneration facilities provide electricity and steam to support our 2,000 acre integrated complex, with electricity equivalent to powering over 61,000 homes.”

Charlie Hoock, SVP of Operations & Maintenance from EthosEnergy said, “Our focus on a collaborative transition strategy, people, quality and physical asset strategy were key factors in ExxonMobil selecting EthosEnergy. We will employ around 80 local workers as well as provide support from our corporate offices in Alpharetta and Houston.”

The Louisiana station consists of gas turbines, heat recovery steam generators, conventional boilers, and steam turbines providing efficient power and steam generation.

Source: Company Press Release