ESS announces $31m insider-led funding package to continue execution of strategic shift and secures first energy base order. (Credit: ABCDstock/Shutterstock)

ESS Tech, Inc. (“ESS” or the “Company”) (NYSE:GWH), a leading manufacturer of iron flow long-duration energy storage (LDES) systems for commercial- and utility-scale applications, announced $31 million in insider-led funding measures. The package includes approximately $0.9 million in short-term loans from and warrants issued to a syndicated group led by members of ESS’ board of directors and the management team alongside participation from an investment fund managed by Yorkville Advisors Global, L.P. (“Yorkville”), a production tax credit transaction with an affiliate of SB Energy for approximately $0.8 million, an equipment sale lease back transaction with a U.S. strategic partner for $4.0 million cash with certain closing conditions, and execution of a Standby Equity Purchase Agreement with YA II PN, LTD (the “Investor”), giving ESS the right, but not the obligation, to sell up to $25 million of common equity to the Investor at the time of ESS’ choosing over a 3-year term, subject to certain customary limitations including shareholder approval for aggregate issuances in excess of 19.99% of the Company’s outstanding shares.

ESS additionally secured its first Energy Base order for an 8 MWh project consistent with the strategic shift to the 10+ hour product announced in February. ESS recently completed measures to implement streamlined operations and reduced cash requirements, achieving a reduction of approximately 80% in monthly cash burn in June compared to the monthly average for the first 5 months of 2025. Preliminary unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter demonstrate nearly 300% increase in revenue, combined with a 22% decrease in the cost of revenue, a 37% decrease in operating expenses, a 43% improvement in net loss, and a 49% improvement in adjusted EBITDA. The funding measures complement these efforts and bolster the Company’s cash position moving forward. In addition, ESS’s directors will forego payment of cash compensation for 2025 under the Company’s outside director compensation policy.

“I am pleased to announce these transactions with our key partners coupled with a broader capital markets transaction that supports ongoing execution of our strategic pivot. This funding helps to strengthen our cash position to allow us to focus on the completion of key Energy Base contracting opportunities and to secure our broader capital raise,” said Kelly Goodman, Interim Chief Executive Officer. This funding announcement builds on significant technical momentum for ESS’ proprietary battery technology, including demonstration of extended duration of 12.2 hours at rated power and 17.8 hours at reduced power. The focused Energy Base product offering is manufactured entirely in the United States.