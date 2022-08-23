ERG will supply the generated wind power to Kazchrome Donskoy GOK plant, its large-scale industrial enterprise in the Aktobe region, along with other industrial facilities in the Aktobe region and its surroundings

ERG to build wind power plant in Kazakhstan. (Credit: Nathan Rodriguez on Unsplash)

Luxembourg-based mining and raw materials supplier Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) has unveiled its plans to build a large-scale wind power plant in Kazakhstan.

ESG will invest nearly KZT110bn ($230m) to fund the construction of wind facility that will have a capacity of up to 155MW.

The wind facility will cover more than 150ha of area near the town of Khromtau in western Kazakhstan, and is planned to be commissioned in 2024.

Planned to be constructed using advanced engineering and technology, the wind facility is expected to reduce around 520,000 tons of CO2 emissions per annum.

It will feature the IEC S-class turbines, which can generate electricity different weather conditions and at wind speeds of 3 to 25m per second.

In addition, the new renewable facility is expected to create around 300 jobs during the construction phase, along with 30 permanent jobs, after it is commissioned.

Machkevitch said: “President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mr Kassym-Jomart Tokayev recently announced that Kazakhstan intends to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, and ERG is in full support of this initiative.

“This new plant is an important step and I believe that Donskoy GOK’s transition to wind power will be a great success, and one that we will look to replicate at ERG’s other facilities.

“We hope that the construction of this wind farm serves as an example for other large enterprises in Kazakhstan, and takes the country closer to the ambitious goal of becoming a carbon-neutral state.”

ERG will supply the power generated at the wind facility to Kazchrome Donskoy GOK plant, its large-scale industrial enterprise in the Aktobe region.

The company will also use the wind power to address the growing energy needs of the plant with the expansion of its production capacity in the future.

In addition, the wind farm will also be used to supply energy to other industrial facilities in the Aktobe region and its surroundings, reducing Kazakhstan’s coal usage.

Furthermore, ERG said that the facility will be its first wind farm project, and supports its environmental and energy strategy and decarbonisation programme.