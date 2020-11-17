Workers will resume their duties only after testing negative for COVID-19

Equinox Gold announces removal of community blockade at Los Filos Mine. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) (“Equinox Gold” or the “Company”) reports that the community blockade at the Company’s Los Filos Mine in Mexico has been removed and access to the mine has been restored. Los Filos has begun a staged restart and is working toward achieving full operations in December. Workers will resume their duties only after testing negative for COVID-19.

Representatives from Los Filos and Equinox Gold have met regularly with the community leaders to discuss their concerns. With the blockade removed, good-faith negotiations will continue in order to reach final agreement on a few remaining items related to benefits provided under the Carrizalillo social collaboration agreement.

