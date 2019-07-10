Subsea 7 plans to immediately commence project management and engineering, including front end engineering (FEED) at its office in Stavanger, Norway

Image: Subsea 7 will use one of its vessels to undertake offshore installation campaigns. Photo: courtesy of SUBSEA 7.

Subsea 7 has been award a contract by Equinor for work on Europipe II, Heimdal and Statfjord (EHS) fields located in the Danish and Norwegian sectors of the North Sea.

Under the contract, Subsea 7 will be responsible for engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of pipeline end manifolds (PLEM), bypass and tie-in spools for the Europipe II gas pipeline, Oseberg Gas Transport and Statpipe pipelines, operated by Gassco.

Equinor is the technical service provider on behalf of Gassco for the Europipe II and Heimdal Subsea Bypass.

The 658km Europipe II pipeline transports gas from the Kårstø processing complex north of Stavanger, Norway to the receiving facilities at Dornum in northern Germany.

The Statpipe transports the gas from Statfjord field to Kårstø prior to being transported on to Europe.

The Oseberg Gas Transport pipeline supplies gas from the Oseberg field in the North Sea to the Heimdal Riser platform.

Subsea 7 to immediately commence project management and FEED work

Subsea 7 plans to immediately commence project management and engineering, including front end engineering (FEED) at its office in Stavanger, Norway.

The firm will use one its diving vessels as well as heavy construction and light construction vessels to undertake offshore installation campaigns which are scheduled for 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Subsea 7 Norway vice-president Monica Bjørkmann said: “This award builds on our established and strong relationship with Equinor, and recognises our substantial experience of delivering our installation and diving capabilities safely, efficiently and reliably.”

Last month, Equinor awarded a contract to Subsea 7 for subsea pipelines and associated marine operations for the Johan Sverdrup phase 2 project located in the North Sea, 160km west from Stavanger in Norway.

Subsea 7 will be responsible for project management, engineering, procurement, construction and installation of 40km of pipe-in-pipe flowlines, 27km of water injection and 37km of gas injection pipelines.