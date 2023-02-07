The clean energy generated from the proposed 1.32GW Dogger Bank D offshore wind farm in the UK North Sea is expected to be utilised either for supplying to the grid or green hydrogen production

Equinor and SSE Renewables undertake scoping work to expand the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm. (Credit: Equinor ASA)

Equinor and SSE Renewables are exploring the potential to develop Dogger Bank D, the fourth phase of the 3.6GW Dogger Bank offshore wind project in the UK North Sea.

The companies are undertaking early scoping work for Dogger Bank D to expand the offshore wind project possibly by an additional 1.32GW in fixed-bottom offshore wind capacity.

Both energy companies will own 50% of the proposed Dogger Bank D development.

In the Dogger Bank offshore wind project, which is currently made up of the under-construction Dogger Bank A, B, and C wind farms, Equinor and SSE Renewables hold stakes of 40% each. The duo is partnered by Vårgrønn, which holds the remaining 20% stake.

The proposed fourth phase of the offshore wind project will need a new development consent order before moving into the construction stage. It will be located in the eastern zone of the lease area held by Dogger Bank C.

Equinor and SSE are expected to publish an initial scoping report in late March 2023. The report is expected to highlight the current work to assess the technical feasibility of implementing latest-available technology to increase the UK’s renewable energy capacity.

The clean energy generated from Dogger Bank D offshore wind farm is expected to be utilised either for supplying to the grid or green hydrogen production.

Equinor Dogger Bank vice president Halfdan Brustad said: “Optimising the Dogger Bank C lease area with an additional phase, Dogger Bank D, is in-line with Equinor’s strategy to further develop offshore wind projects in clusters such as the North Sea.

“We are pleased to continue our collaboration with our partners, SSE Renewables, and work together to mature the technical scoping of this project. Both the grid offtake and green hydrogen production options from Dogger Bank D would contribute to the UK’s net zero ambitions and emphasise Equinor’s ability to deliver a broad energy offering to the UK.”

The progression of the project is conditional on agreement with The Crown Estate.

If built, the facility is said to become the largest green hydrogen project in the UK and contribute to the country’s green hydrogen ambitions.