Drilling activities were carried out from the Visund A platform. Credit: Norwegian Offshore Directorate.

Equinor and its co-licensees have concluded drilling operations at the Skoll and Hati prospects east of the Visund field in the Norwegian North Sea, without discovering any hydrocarbons.

A wildcat well, designated 34/8-A-37 H, was drilled in production licence (PL) 120. The well is located approximately 140km west of Florø and 4km east of the Visund A platform, operated by Equinor.

Drilling activities were carried out from the Visund A platform.

The primary exploration target was to identify petroleum in reservoir rocks belonging to the Statfjord Group from the Lower Jurassic.

In pursuit of the secondary target, the drilling focused on finding petroleum in reservoir rocks of the Lunde Formation in the Upper Triassic.

The well encountered approximately 112m of the Statfjord Group, with 53m assessed as having good reservoir quality. These sandstone layers contained water, although hydrocarbon shows were present.

In the Lunde Formation, the well encountered 150m, of which 50m were sandstone layers with moderate-to-good reservoir quality, and hydrocarbons were also indicated.

The 34/8-A-37 H well reached a vertical depth of 3,081m and a measured depth of 6,662m below sea level.

Drilling concluded in the Lunde Formation of the Upper Triassic at a water depth of 335m.

Following the completion of drilling, the well was plugged and abandoned.

This marks the 29th exploration well within PL 120, which was awarded in 1985 during the tenth licensing round.

Equinor is the operator of the licence and is partnered by Repsol, ConocoPhillips and Petoro.

The Visund oil and gas field is located in blocks 34/8 and 34/7 in the Tampen region, positioned 22km to the north-east of the Gullfaks field.

Visund was discovered in 1986. Production operations commenced in 1999 and the export of gas began in 2005.

Last month, Equinor made a commercial oil discovery in the Norwegian North Sea’s Snorre area, with estimates indicating between 25 and 89 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent.