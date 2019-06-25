Wood will be responsible for providing front-end engineering design services for two Norwegian projects for Equinor

Image: The Kollnes process plant in Norway. Photo: courtesy of Øyvind Sætre/Gassco.

UK-based energy services firm Wood has been awarded two new contracts from Equinor for onshore and offshore facilities in Norway.

Equinor has selected Wood to deliver front-end engineering design (FEED) services for brownfield modifications to the Grane offshore facility.

Under the contract, Wood will be responsible for FEED services which include all topsides modifications required to prepare the facility for the subsea tie-back from the Grane Area Northern Development (GRAND) project.

Awarded following concept study work for the GRAND project, the contract involves an option for the engineering, procurement, construction & installation (EPCI) phase.

Equinor awards contract for Kollsnes MEG Upgrade project

Additionally, Wood has been awarded a contract for the Kollsnes MEG Upgrade (KMU) project, for which Equinor serves as a technical service provider on behalf of Gassco.

The contract calls for FEED for modifications to the Kollsnes gas processing plant located in Øygarden, west of Bergen.

Wood, in a statement, said: “This new award at the Kollsnes gas plant increases Wood’s onshore portfolio in Norway where the company is also designing the upgrade to naphtha hydrotreating and storage systems at Equinor’s Mongstad refinery, as part of an existing maintenance, modification and operations framework agreement worth approximately $400m.”

Work is planned to be delivered by Wood’s local team in Norway and supported by systems engineers in the UK.

Wood plans to complete FEED for GRAND and Kollnes process plant by the end of 2019 and in mid-winter 2020 respectively.

Wood Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia Asset Solutions business CEO Dave Stewart said: “We are delighted to cooperate and partner with Equinor in the development of the GRAND project and upgrade of the Kollsnes gas process plant.

“Our breadth of experience in the Norwegian energy sector combined with our customer-specific knowledge and global engineering expertise, positions us for growth as we focus on broadening our service delivery onshore and offshore.”