Baker Hughes headquarters in Houston, Texas. (Credit: Shoaibmarfatiya/Wikipedia)

US-based energy technology company Baker Hughes has received an order to supply gas technology equipment for the third phase of the Master Gas System (MGS) project in Saudi Arabia.

The contract has been awarded by Australia-based professional services company Worley, on behalf of Saudi Arabia’s state-owned gas company Aramco, booked in the first quarter of 2024.

Under the contract, Baker Hughes will supply 17 pipeline centrifugal compressors driven by advanced aero-derivative gas turbines for the gas project.

The new 4,000km pipeline will play a key role in the Kingdom’s energy transition and is expected to boost domestic gas distribution and reduce carbon emissions and oil consumption.

Baker Hughes chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli said: “For over 30 years, Baker Hughes has been a trusted partner in natural gas operations, and our long-standing partnership with Aramco is helping to reduce emissions by transitioning to gas.

“Baker Hughes solutions are advancing the efficient use of natural gas, and we are proud to be delivering a reliable system to transport and distribute gas across Saudi Arabia.”

The contract follows Baker Hughes’ delivery of 18 centrifugal compressors driven by aero-derivative gas turbines for the first and second phases of the MGS project.

The energy technology company is also investing in the expansion of its manufacturing site in Modon, Saudi Arabia, in response to growing demand.

The site upgrade is anticipated to double the capacity of its workforce and further support the delivery of projects, including MGS3, with localised testing and packaging solutions.

Earlier this year, Baker Hughes delivered the first two trains of advanced hydrogen compression solutions for the NEOM green hydrogen project in Saudi Arabia.