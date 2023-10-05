The Ruwais LNG plant is set to become the first LNG venture in the Middle 7East and North Africa to operate on environmentally friendly power sources

The Ruwais LNG plant will be first in the MENA region to run on clean power. (Credit: ADNOC)

ADNOC announced that a significant contract valued at more than $400m (AED1.47bn) was awarded to Baker Hughes through its legal entity Nuovo Pignone International.

The contract pertains to the provision of all-electric compression systems designed for the liquefaction of natural gas. Notably, these systems will be powered by environmentally friendly energy sources. This project is slated for ADNOC’s low-carbon LNG facility situated in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Al Dhafrah, Abu Dhabi.

The LNG trains will be equipped with Baker Hughes technology, including high-efficiency compressors driven by electric motors with a capacity of 75MW.

The Ruwais LNG plant is set to make history as the inaugural LNG venture in the Middle East and North Africa to operate on environmentally friendly power sources.

ADNOC Downstream Business Management executive vice-president Fatema Al Nuaimi said: “As the first clean electricity powered LNG facility in the Middle East, the Ruwais LNG project reinforces ADNOC’s leadership within the LNG industry and underscores our commitment to decarbonisation, sustainability and innovation.

“The project aligns with ADNOC’s objectives to grow our energy portfolio with lower-carbon solutions, reinforcing our position as a reliable global supplier of natural gas and contributing to enhancing global energy security.”

The Ruwais LNG project comprises two substantial natural gas liquefaction trains, each with a capacity of 4.8 million metric tons per annum (mtpa), resulting in a combined total capacity of 9.6mtpa for LNG production. Once completed, this expansion will significantly surpass ADNOC’s LNG production targets, enabling the company to meet the growing worldwide demand for natural gas.

The contract award signifies ADNOC’s commitment to accelerate its journey towards achieving net-zero emissions and advancing its decarbonisation initiatives. The company has already made an initial allocation of $15bn (AED55bn) towards the development of low-carbon solutions.