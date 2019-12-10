Drilling is scheduled to start in early 2020 and is estimated to last at least 31 days

Image: Equinor Energy was given permission for exploration drilling in the North Sea. Photo: courtesy of gloriaurban4/Pixabay.

Well 30/6-31 S belongs to production licences 053 and 053C, for which Equinor is the operator. The well has been given the prospect name of Helleneset.

The site where the well is to be drilled is on the Horda Platform, around six kilometres from the Oseberg field.

The geographical coordinates are:

60° 33’ 12.90’’ N

02° 52’ 12.27’’ E

Water depth at the site is 107 metres.

Drilling is scheduled to start in early 2020 and is estimated to last at least 31 days.

The well will be drilled by the West Hercules mobile drilling facility, which is owned and operated by Seadrill. West Hercules is a sixth-generation, semi-submersible drilling facility built in 2008 at the Daewoo Shipyard in South Korea.

Source: Company Press Release