The wildcat well 6307/1-2, drilled using the Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig to a vertical depth of 2283m below sea level, was terminated in sandstones in the presumed Red Layer in the Middle Triassic and will be permanently plugged and abandoned

The well was drilled by Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig. (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor has completed the drilling of wildcat well 6307/1-2, located in the production licence 1058, 36km south of the Njord field in the Norwegian Sea.

The well was drilled using the Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig, at a water depth of 312m, to prove petroleum in Triassic reservoir rocks (Red Layer), and to assess cap rock, reservoir, and fluid properties.

It was drilled to a vertical depth of 2283m below sea level and was terminated in sandstones in the presumed Red Layer in the Middle Triassic.

The well has encountered sandstones, conglomerates and intermittent silt and clay stone with reservoir quality in the exploration target consistently in the range of poor to none.

Equinor did not conduct the formation testing at the well but carried out extensive data acquisition and sampling.

The company confirmed that the well 6307/1-2 is dry and plans to permanently plug and abandon the well.

The Norwegian company has been awarded wildcat well, which is the first to be drilled in the production licence 1058, as part of the Pre-defined Areas (APA) in 2019.

In August this year, Equinor secured Norway’s Petroleum Safety Authority consent to start drilling at the wild cat well 6307/1-2, according to the Offshore Engineer.