The total framework includes options and costs related to Havila Charisma modifications.

“We have received safe and efficient deliveries from Havila Shipping for several years and look forward to continuing our cooperation with the shipping company. Long-term contracts bring predictability to both Equinor and our suppliers, and form the basis of continuous improvement,” says Peggy Krantz-Underland, Equinor’s chief procurement officer.

The vessels are part of a fleet of supply vessels supporting Equinor’s operations on the entire Norwegian continental shelf (NCS). Havila Charisma will also be modified to support seismic services in the form of permanent reservoir monitoring. This includes increased accommodation capacity. The vessel’s capacities for supply duties will remain unchanged. Havila Charisma will sail from the supply base in Florø when it is not on seismic assignments.

“The supply vessels along the entire Norwegian coast are the vital nerve of the more than 40 fields we operate on the NCS. By modifying Havila Charisma to provide seismic services in addition to supply services, we are utilizing our scale advantage to achieve higher efficiency and flexibility in our operations,” says Morten Sundt, who is leading Equinor’s supply vessel activities on the NCS.

Havila Foresight has its home base at Equinor’s supply base at Mongstad. With the new contract Havila Foresight will have supplied Equinor’s installations from Mongstad for 15 years.