The Eliwana Iron Ore Mine Project is planned to be developed by Fortescue Metals Group in Western Australia’s Pilbara region

Image: The Eliwana Iron Ore Mine Project will be developed in the Pilbara region. Photo courtesy of Fortescue Metals Group.

Fortescue Metals Group’s proposed $1.275bn (£1bn) Eliwana Iron Ore Mine Project in Western Australia has been recommended for environmental approval by the Australian Environmental Protection Authority (EPA).

The recommendation for approval will be subject to conditions like minimising impacts on surface and groundwater, subterranean fauna, flora and vegetation, and places of aboriginal cultural significance, said the EPA.

The Eliwana Iron Ore Mine Project is planned to be developed in the Pilbara region, 90km north-west of Tom Price.

Fortescue’s proposal to develop the iron ore mine requires the clearing of up to 8,560ha of native vegetation located in the 70,000ha mine development envelope, which is contained within the Ashburton River catchment and the Duck Creek sub-catchment.

According to EPA chair Tom Hatton, Fortescue’s proposal to develop the iron ore mine will be acceptable environmentally if all the recommended conditions were implemented.

Potential environmental impact caused by the Eliwana Iron Ore Mine Project

Hatton said: “Our environmental impact assessment found there would be a significant impact from the clearing of 7,900 hectare of vegetation as part of the proposal, which is habitat for the northern quoll, ghost bat and Pilbara olive python.

“The EPA has recommended the proponent offset this impact through a contribution to the Pilbara Environmental Offsets Fund and it has also recommended the creation of management plans to minimise impacts to surface water, groundwater, flora and vegetation and native animals.”

The report from the EPA to the Minister for Environment, which recommends approval for the iron ore project, is currently open for a two-week public appeal period, which will end on 8 July 2019. The final decision on the environmental approval for the Eliwana Iron Ore Mine Project will be in the hands of the Australian Minister for Environment.

The iron ore project will also see construction of 143km of rail, a new 30mtpa dry ore processing facility (OPF) and infrastructure. Production from the Eliwana Iron Ore Mine Project is targeted to begin from December 2020.

Fortescue expects to create up to 1,900 jobs during the construction stage followed by 500 full time roles at the mine to handle its operations.

The new iron ore project in Western Australia will support the introduction of a 60% iron grade product. Furthermore, it is expected to sustain Fortescue’s low cost status by giving greater flexibility, while keeping up a minimum production rate of 170 million tonnes per annum over 20 years.