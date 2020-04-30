The approval covers the required drilling to complete the Pre-Feasibility Study, which is currently underway

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (“Los Andes” or the “Company”, TSX Venture Exchange: LA) is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Regional Environmental Committee (Comision de Evaluacion Ambiental) for drilling to be carried out at the Company’s Vizcachitas Project (“Vizcachitas” or the “Project”) over the next four years.

The Regional Environmental Committee unanimously approved the drilling permit application submitted by Compañia Minera Vizcachitas Holding, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Los Andes that owns the Vizcachitas Project. This approval contemplates up to 350 drill holes to be completed on up to 124 platforms over the next four years.

The approval covers the required drilling to complete the Pre-Feasibility Study, which is currently underway. Additionally, it covers further exploration drilling and any other drilling that the Project may require as its development advances.

Fernando Porcile, Executive Chairman of Los Andes, commented:

“I am delighted to have received unanimous approval from the Regional Environmental Committee for future drilling at Vizcachitas over the next four years.”

“We are continuing to progress the Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) and this approval will allow us to carry out further PFS drilling in the coming months, completing certain aspects of the study and therefore contributing to the delivery of a robust PFS.”

“I look forward to keeping the market up to date with our progress.”

Source: Company Press Release