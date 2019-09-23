The project is supported by long-term customer contracts and is projected to begin operations in mid-2021

Enterprise Products Partners has announced plans to expand and extend its Acadian natural gas system to transport increasing natural gas volumes from the Haynesville Shale to the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market in South Louisiana.

The company will construct nearly 129km of pipeline from its Acadian Haynesville Extension near Cheneyville to third party interconnects, including pipelines serving LNG export facilities in South Louisiana and southeast Texas near Gillis.

The region’s LNG export market includes nearly 15 Bcf/d of design send-out capacity either operating or under construction. The company stated that the Gillis Lateral pipeline will have roughly 1 Bcf/d of capacity.

The project includes plans to expand Acadian Haynesville Extension capacity from 1.8 Bcf/d to 2.1 Bcf/d – by adding horsepower at its compressor station in De Soto Parish, La.

The project, which is supported by long-term customer contracts, is expected to be operational in mid-2021.

Enterprise’s general partner CEO Jim Teague said: “The Haynesville region currently produces approximately 11 Bcf/d of natural gas, which is expected to grow to approximately 14 Bcf/d by 2025.

“The expansion and extension of the Acadian system enhances our capability to link supply to some of the most attractive markets in the U.S.

“Once this project is completed, our Acadian system will be able to deliver a total of 2.1 Bcf/d of Haynesville production into the LNG market, South Louisiana industrial complex and other interconnects that serve attractive southeastern U.S. markets.”

Composition of Acadian Gas Pipeline System

The Acadian Gas Pipeline System comprises 2,092km of natural gas pipeline linking gas supplies in Louisiana and the Gulf of Mexico with distribution companies, electric utility plants and industrial customers primarily located in the Baton Rouge/New Orleans/Mississippi River corridor area.

The pipeline system receives some of its gas from its 575.5km Haynesville Gathering System, which possesses nearly 1.3 Bcf/d of capacity and can treat up to 810 million cubic feet per day of gas.