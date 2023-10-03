The Geng North-1 well was drilled to a depth of 5,025m in a water depth of 1,947m and encountered a gas column about 50m thick in a Miocene sandstone reservoir, with total discovered volume of 5Tcf of gas, according to preliminary estimates

Eni announces gas discovery in Indonesia’s Kutei Basin. (Credit: Ben Wicks on Unsplash)

Italian oil and gas energy company Eni has made a significant gas discovery at its Geng North-1 exploration well in the Kutei Basin, offshore Indonesia.

The exploration well is located about 85km off the coast of Indonesia’s East Kalimantan province, in the exploration block North Ganal PSC.

Drilled to a depth of 5,025m in a water depth of 1,947m, the Geng North-1 well encountered a gas column about 50m thick in a Miocene sandstone reservoir.

Eni has performed a well production test (DST) to assess the gas discovery, which showed an estimated well capacity of up to 80-100mmscfd and about 5-6kbbld of condensate.

The preliminary estimates suggest a total discovered volume of five trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of gas, with condensate content estimated at up to 400Mbbls.

The analysis of the generated data will support a fast-track development, said the company.

Eni, in its statement, said: “The discovery confirms the effectiveness of Eni’s strategy aimed at creating value through its deep knowledge of geological plays and the application of advanced geophysical technologies.

“The ongoing exploration campaign, along with the recent acquisitions, is in line with Eni’s energy transition strategy to progressively shift its portfolio mix towards gas and LNG, targeting 60% in 2030, and to increase its LNG equity portfolio.

“Indonesia, and South-East Asia in general, play a relevant role in this strategy.”

The Geng North discovery lies adjacent to the Indonesia Deepwater Development (IDD) area, which hosts several stranded discoveries within the Rapak and Ganal PSC blocks.

Based on its location and size, the new discovery has the potential to significantly contribute to the creation of a new production hub in the Northern part of the Kutei Basin.

The new production hub is planned to be connected to the Bontang LNG facilities on the coast of East Kalimantan to further harness its available ullage capacity.

Eni North Ganal owns a 50.22% stake in the North Ganal block and is also the operator, while Neptune Energy North Ganal holds 38.04% and Agra Energi I the remaining 11.74% stake.

The Italian company has recently agreed to acquire Neptune Energy, and closing of which would further strengthen its position in the North Ganal Block.