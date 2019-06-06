Innovate Energy, a consortium consisting of ENGIE, PCL Construction and Black & McDonald, has won a 35-year public-private partnership contract to modernize, maintain and operate the district energy system that heats 80 buildings and cools 67 buildings, including the Parliament Buildings, in Canada’s Capital Region (Ottawa-Gatineau).

Image: A consortium of ENGIE, PCL and Black & McDonald, has won a contract for the district energy system in Canada. Photo: Courtesy of ElasticComputeFarm from Pixabay.

This mandate is part of the Government of Canada’s Energy Services Acquisition Program and it will contribute to the Government’s goal to reduce its energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions from operations by 40% by 2030.

Innovate Energy was selected because of its unique capacity to deliver an innovative approach to modernizing the district energy system. The project includes making the existing heating system safer and less energy-consuming by converting it from steam to hot water; upgrading existing facilities in Ottawa and Gatineau, including the strategic and visible Cliff plant which services the Parliament buildings, and switching from steam to electric chillers.

From 2019 to 2025, Innovate Energy partners will design, build and convert the existing high temperature steam system to a more energy-efficient low temperature hot water system while continuing to provide heating and cooling by operating the existing facilities. The conversion will facilitate the eventual adoption of more sustainable types of fuels. Once the construction and validation periods are completed, ENGIE will operate and maintain the new system through to 2055.

“We are proud to partner with the Government of Canada and help reduce its energy consumption and associated greenhouse gas emissions. This 35-year comprehensive contract illustrates ENGIE’s ability to manage complex energy systems over the long-term while providing continuous pioneering innovative client solutions. This project is a great illustration of the Group’s strategy to lead the zero-carbon transition” , said Isabelle Kocher, ENGIE CEO.

ENGIE is a world leader in the operation of district heating and cooling systems. The Group operates more than 320 district heating and cooling networks in 20 countries including the UK, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the U.S., Portugal, Malaysia, the Philippines and in the member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council. The Group is convinced that helping its customers reduce energy consumption is a key factor in leading the zero-carbon energy transition. Two thirds of its 160,000 employees are dedicated to providing comprehensive and long-term energy efficiency solutions for its clients worldwide every day.

In Canada, ENGIE has been offering a range of clean energy and services since 1992. ENGIE operates more than 800 MW of electricity generation facilities in the provinces of Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Ontario, and British Columbia, fueled primarily by wind and solar energy, in addition to a facility fueled by natural gas. The Group is also a leading provider of facility management and energy services for customers comprising commercial real estate, government installations, hospitals, industrial operations, and airports.

Source: Company Press Release.