Enertis has secured a contract as the owner's engineer for the 100MW Amin PV solar plant in Oman.

Enertis has secured a contract as the owner’s engineer appointed by Amin Renewable Energy Company for the 100MW Amin PV solar plant in Oman.

Located approximately 210 km North East of Thumrait, the solar project is sponsored by a Japanese-Omani consortium that has been formed by Marubeni Corporation, Renewable Energy Company and Oman Gas Company.

The Amin PV solar project was awarded the contract from the off-taker Petroleum Development Oman (PDO).

Enertis head of engineering and construction management Pablo Filgueira said: “It is always a great challenge and honor to support projects with this dimension and participate in a pioneer project working for an experienced consortium such as Amin Renewable Energy Company SAOC.

“We believe in the potential of this market and we have the intention to consolidate our presence in the Middle East region showing the capacity of the Enertis team.”

The Amin solar plant has a 23-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for supplying power to PDO’s interior operations.

Enertis has been involved ever since the design phase of the solar project and is interfacing the relationship with the EPC contractor on behalf of Amin Renewable Energy Company.

The engineering company is also leading and monitoring every technical-related aspect, especially focusing on the approval of the detail design for the project.

The firm has also deployed an experienced on-site team to oversee the construction activities, ensure the compliance of the contractual obligations and verify the quality of the works.

Commercial operations of Amin solar project scheduled in May 2020

The construction of the Amin solar project has already commenced. The commercial operations are expected to begin in May 2020.

Enertis has advised on renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of more than 56GW in over 45 countries. The company’s central headquarters are located in Spain, the USA, and Chile while it has offices in Mexico, Central America, Argentina, Colombia, the UK, China, and South Africa.