Recurrent Energy is constructing the solar project located in Pecos County in the Permian Basin of West Texas

Energy Transfer has signed 15-year PPA for the project. (Credit: jaidee from Pixabay)

Dallas-based midstream energy company Energy Transfer has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the 28MW Maplewood 2 solar project in Texas, US.

Recurrent Energy is constructing the solar project located in Pecos County in the Permian Basin of West Texas.

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canadian Solar and is engaged in developing utility-scale solar and storage projects.

The PPA signed for Maplewood 2 solar project marks Energy Transfer’s first-ever dedicated solar contract.

Energy Transfer president and chief commercial officer Mackie McCrea said: “The Maplewood 2 Solar Project demonstrates our commitment to reducing our environmental footprint by integrating alternative energy sources when economically beneficial.

“While we currently use a diversified mix of energy sources along with emission-reducing technologies to operate our assets, this project marks a new milestone for us as our first dedicated solar-powered facility.”

Maplewood 2 solar project to come online in Q1 2021

The Maplewood 2 solar project is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2021. Once operational, it deliver clean power to Energy Transfer under the 15-year PPA.

Canadian Solar chairman and chief executive officer Shawn Qu said: “The Maplewood 2 Solar Project is our third project to be constructed in Texas, bringing our total to more than 385 MWac of low-cost clean solar projects built in the Lone Star State.

“We are pleased that this project is now under construction, as it brings us that much closer to delivering low-cost, clean power to Energy Transfer.”

In July, Recurrent Energy secured $282m in debt financing for the construction of the Maplewood and Maplewood 2 solar plants with 367MW of capacity.

The two solar planst are expected to generate enough clean energy to power about 62,000 Texan homes.

Currently, Recurrent Energy has approximately 5GW of solar and storage projects in development in the US.