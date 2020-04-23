EEI has protected and serviced utility assets at many of the largest providers across the nation

Energy Economics selects Field Squared to power its utility and pipeline field testing service operations. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Field Squared, the industry’s first Field Service Automation Platform, announced Energy Economics, Inc. (EEI), a utility and pipeline services provider, chose Field Squared’s software platform to power the company’s field testing service operations, including natural gas meters, on-site meters and reg testing.

“We have an ambitious plan to grow the field side our business at EEI. We needed the right solution to effectively manage operations,” said Quinn Long, Large Volume Meter Supervisor at EEI. “With real-time reporting, mapping and ease of use, Field Squared will be the engine behind EEI, driving efficiency across operations, planning, and execution.”

For over 44 years, EEI has protected and serviced utility assets at many of the largest providers across the nation. Given the complexity and breadth of the company’s service offerings, EEI required a field service automation solution that would enable digital transformation across the company’s field testing operations.

Field Squared was selected based on the depth of capabilities combined with the ability to effortlessly grow as EEI realizes the expansion of their service offering. The company is scaling fast, adding new services to an already long list, including manufacturing anodes, meter repair, and cathodic protection. Field Squared supports EEI’s field service processes, including:

Leverage digital mobile forms for field testing services, eliminating paper

Access native GIS via an interactive map to schedule work

Gain better visibility into field operations with real-time location tracking across technician’s

In the future, EEI plans to utilize Field Squared for their entire end-to-end field service operations.

“The utility and pipeline industry is undergoing digital transformation to reap the benefits of cloud-based field service automation software,” said Christopher James Camut, Director, President and CEO at Field Squared. “We are delighted to welcome EEI as a customer, with Field Squared software as the foundational software of its digital service operations.”

Source: Company Press Release