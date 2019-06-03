Enel Green Power’s deployment of NarrativeWave’s predictive maintenance software will help in increasing efficiency and lowering operational costs at three geothermal facilities in North America

Image: Enel to use NarrativeWave’s predictive software at geothermal facilities. Photo: Courtesy of falco/Pixabay.

Italian energy company Enel’s subsidiary Enel Green Power North America, has signed an agreement with NarrativeWave, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Internet of Things (IoT) developer’s predictive maintenance software to optimise field operations at its geothermal facilities.

Enel will deploy NarrativeWave’s software at its 25MW Cove Fort, 13.4MW Salt Wells and 33.1MW Stillwater facilities, where electrical submersible pumps are used for extracting geothermal fluid.

The pumps are claimed to operate at 1,700 feet underground in 310-degree water, a setting that makes it difficult for monitoring and maintenance activities.

NarrativeWave’s software will help Enel to prevent costly operational disruptions

The NarrativeWave’s software that monitors and analyses the operations of the electrical submersible pumps, using anomaly detection models based on past operational data, automatically alerts operators and makes predictive O&M recommendations to prevent costly operational disruptions.

Enel Green Power operations and maintenance (O&M) North America head Stephen Pike said: “This collaboration with NarrativeWave provides us with an innovative solution that will allow for better planning and prediction of maintenance activities at our geothermal sites, reducing costs and increasing productivity.

“Innovation is core to our continued operational excellence and through partnerships like this one we are able to maximize the performance of our plants to deliver clean, reliable energy to our customers.”

By using the software, Enel claims that it will be able to predict maintenance needs of the pumps and streamline detection-to-repair process. The software is expected to reduce operational downtime at its geothermal facilities, boosting operational efficiency and cutting down on O&M costs.

NarrativeWave CEO Benjamin Decio said: “We enjoyed the partnership with Enel Green Power, one of the largest global operators of renewable energy and a proven innovation leader, to collectively solve a specific challenge focused on their geothermal business.

“We look forward to strengthening our collaboration with Enel Green Power to jointly develop a solution that can now predict on average 54 days in advance of a possible defect, setting the stage for future operational improvements.”