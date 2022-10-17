A 25 MW electrochemical energy storage system will also be installed, which will help to ensure the proper functioning of the electricity system, also providing ancillary services to the grid

Enel Green Power kicks off construction of a photovoltaic system in Trino. (Credit: Sebastian Ganso from Pixabay)

Enel Green Power has kicked off the construction of a photovoltaic system in the municipality of Trino, in the province of Vercelli (Piedmont). The photovoltaic power facility is to be built on an area of approximately 130 hectares adjacent to the former ‘Galileo Ferraris’ power plant, and will consist of nearly 160,000 modules, with a capacity of 86 MW. A 25 MW electrochemical energy storage system will also be installed, which will help to ensure the proper functioning of the electricity system, also providing ancillary services to the grid. It will be one of the largest solar power plants in Northern Italy. Once fully operational, it will be able to produce approximately 130 GWh each year, making it possible to reduce CO2 emissions into the atmosphere by about 56,000 tons and to cut down on gas consumption by 29 million cubic meters, replacing it with locally produced renewable energy.

Eleonora Petrarca, Head of Business Development Italy at Enel Green Power, said: “The start of construction on this photovoltaic system marks another step forward in our renewable growth strategy in Italy. This project, which is based on constructive and positive dialogue with the local community, will allow Trino to once again be a key player in energy production by adopting a sustainable and forward-looking approach, in line with national, European, and global emission reduction and decarbonization targets.”

The Mayor of Trino, Daniele Pane, commented: “A strategic project for the area has finally seen the light of day. It is quite a remarkable feat, especially given the current energy crisis. The start of construction comes despite all the red tape involved with authorization processes, which unfortunately is the norm in our country but that we hope that the Italian government will be able to do something about. At last, through the efforts made by Enel Green Power and the officials of various bodies to reduce delays, we have laid the foundation stone. This project, together with the battery storage system, to be installed in the area of the former “Galileo Ferraris” power plant, on which we will soon be hosting a technical meeting, represent a priority for our provincial government, as they will bring several benefits, such as the funds earmarked for the redevelopment of the town of Leri.”

The President of the Provincial Government of Vercelli, Davide Gilardino, said: “By working together synergistically, we have managed to secure a project that is strategic for energy production and, at the same time, also environmentally friendly, which involved addressing issues that we – the Provincial Government – have been working hard on. The Provincial Government also demands that these new high-tech systems have positive impacts on the areas where they are to be built. In this specific case, we have focused on the town of Leri Cavour, which will be redeveloped in order to safeguard its social and cultural heritage, and this will also involve restoring and improving historic roads. We are very pleased, as this is proving to be a starting point for attracting new NRRP (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) resources and for boosting sustainable economic development in the area.”

In addition to the photovoltaic system, the project entails other initiatives to the benefit of the local area, made possible by entering into dialogue with the local community and always with sustainability in mind. Specifically, these include architectural and functional restoration work on several buildings in the town of Leri Cavour, in the area adjacent to the photovoltaic system, and restoration work on a section of the historic road linking the hamlets of Leri Cavour and Cascina Colombara.

Source: Company Press Release