The new photovoltaic park involves an investment of around 130 million dollars and has an installed capacity of 163MW

Enel Green Power Chile begins Sol de Lila photovoltaic project. (Credit: Jukka Niittymaa from Pixabay.)

Enel Green Power Chile began construction of its new Sol de Lila photovoltaic park, in the Atacama Desert, in the Antofagasta Region. This new solar plant will have an installed capacity of 163 MW, and its start-up is scheduled for July 2021.

“With the construction of the Sol de Lila plant, we continue to advance in our challenging growth plan towards an energy matrix based on renewable energies, thereby promoting a just energy transition for Chile. In these challenging times, renewable energies are a relevant engine for reactivating the entire economic system through job creation. Our commitment is to develop and build this plant, as well as all the others already under construction, with maximum respect for the environment and the nearby communities,” said James Lee Stancampiano, CEO of Enel Green Power Chile.

Sol de Lila will have 407,400 bifacial monocrystalline photovoltaic panels, state-of-the-art technology that allows greater efficiency in capturing solar radiation. Once in operation in July 2021, the new park will generate 499,7 GWh per year, avoiding the emission of more than 372,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere, thereby contributing to the decrease in greenhouse gases.

For the construction of this plant and, as in all its projects under development, Enel Green Power Chile has implemented rigorous safety protocols to mitigate all the risks related to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, thereby protecting the nearly 450 workers who will do the work. The measures include the mandatory and permanent use of personal protective equipment, such as masks and physical distancing between crews at the building site.

The Sol de Lila photovoltaic park is part of a portfolio of renewable projects that seeks to add 2 GW of installed capacity by 2022, more than half of which is already under construction.

Enel Green Power Chile is a subsidiary of Enel Chile and a leader in the country’s renewable energy market with a diversified portfolio that includes wind (641 MW), solar (492 MW), hydroelectric (92 MW), and geothermal (41 MW) power.

Source: Company Press Release