The wind and solar portfolio acquired by Encavis includes three solar plants in the Netherlands and one German wind farm

German investor Encavis acquires wind and solar portfolio in Europe. (Credit: Pixabay/seagull.)

Encavis Asset Management, a subsidiary of Encavis, has acquired a renewable energy portfolio which includes three solar plants in the Netherlands and one wind farm in Germany, with a total capacity of 55.4MW.

The wind and solar portfolio was acquired by Encavis Infrastructure Fund II Renewables Europe II (EIF II).

EIF II is a fund that targets financial institutions aiming to invest in renewable assets in Europe and is administered by HANSAINVEST Lux.

The acquired portfolio includes the 28.5MW Gieboldehausen wind farm in the district of Göttingen in Lower Saxony, Germany. Powered by eight Vestas wind turbines, the wind farm was built and commissioned between 2016 and 2019.

UKA was the developer of the wind farm and it will continue providing technical management for the wind farm via Umweltgerechte Kraftanlagen Betriebsführung (UKB).

BayWa r.e. developed the acquired the three solar plants

The three solar plants include the 5.7MW Flierbelten, the 6.6MW Jumaheerd and the 14.6MW Sekdoorn, located across different sites in the Netherlands.

The Flierbelten solar facility is located in the province of Overijssel and it started operating form last month.

The Jumaheerd solar plant is yet to be connected to the grid and the Sekdoorn solar park is located near the city of Zwolle and was built on a quarry pond. The solar plant will be connected to the grid in July this year.

The three solar plants were developed by Munich-based energy services provider BayWa r.e.

Encavis Asset Management CEO Karsten Mieth said: “We are very pleased that we were able to invest the funds entrusted to us so quickly in solar and wind parks with promising yield prospects and ideal site conditions.

“Over the past few years, we have established a market position that allows us to realize such projects despite the existing adversities caused by the CoVid-19 pandemic.”

Last December, Encavis acquired a portfolio of eight wind farms with a total capacity of 81MW in Denmark.

Powered by Vestas and Siemens Gamesa, these wind farms generate about 214,000MWh of clean energy annually, which is enough to supply to more than 50,000 households.