Element 1 Corp (e1), a leading developer of hydrogen generation technology, today announced that CO-WIN Hydrogen Power Company Limited (COWIN) has incorporated e1’s methanol-based hydrogen generation technology into a fuel cell system providing backup power to a 5G China Mobile 10kW telecom demonstration system in China. It is believed that this is the first fuel cell system incorporated into a 5G telecom application in China and possibly anywhere in the world.

China Mobile, an active partner in the demonstration project, is the world’s largest mobile network operator with over 900 million subscribers. The demonstration system incorporates China Mobile 5G equipment and is located at the Tianhe Science Park in Guangzhou, China. This project is intended to support future commercial-scale utilization of hydrogen-based fuel cell power in 5G telecom systems throughout China and beyond.

“COWIN is both a strategic partner and licensee of e1, and we are excited to be working with COWIN on this China Mobile 5G demonstration project,” said Dave Edlund, e1’s Chief Executive Officer. “The hydrogen energy technology being deployed in this project reduces emissions and produces hydrogen-based electrical power with no NOx, no SOx, and no particulate emissions. Our broad-based collaboration with COWIN is expected to result in the mass commercialization of fuel cell systems supporting not only telecom but also transportation and distributed power applications throughout the Asian market.”

Jeff Gao, COWIN’s General Manager, stated, “We believe our fuel cell system, which incorporates e1’s hydrogen generation technology, will provide a green power solution to China Mobile, which is reliable, environmentally friendly, and cost-effective. We look forward to working with both e1 and China Mobile on the 5G demonstration project and the ensuing large-scale commercial rollout of this technology.”