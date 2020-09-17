Elecnor is charged with the engineering and complete construction of the project which has an investment of EUR 31.7 million

The 20MW wind farm is being built with a budget of €31.7m. (Credit: Pixabay/Albrecht Fietz)

Spanish infrastructure, energy, services and telecommunications group Elecnor continues to expand in the Latin American market by winning its first renewable contract in Colombia. The project encompasses the construction of the Guajira I wind farm, which has a capacity of 20 MW and an investment of EUR 31.7 million. This park is located in the municipality of Uribia — an area with extraordinary wind resources located in the north of the department of La Guajira.

As part of the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) arrangement, Elecnor will complete all of the engineering, onshore and offshore supplies and the complete construction of the farm. The wind farm will have ten 78-metre-high Vestas turbines, each with a power capacity of 2 MW, which will all be connected to a boosting substation.

Guajira I is the second wind farm to be developed in Colombia following the construction of Jepírachi, which became operational in April 2004. Through this project, the Colombian government returns to its commitment to wind power. Elecnor will develop the park for ISAGEN—a private energy generation and marketing company—whose majority shareholder is BRE Colombia Hydro Investments Ltd.

Currently, the Elecnor Group has 1,744 MW of renewable energy in operation and construction. Furthermore, with the construction of this wind farm, Elecnor continues to consolidate itself as a leading international turnkey project company through EPC agreements.

