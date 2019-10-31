EIB will provide €35m ($38.8m) loan to Mariupol to modernise water supply and waste water management system

The European Investment Bank (EIB), the Government of France and the City Council of Mariupol have signed a Declaration of Intent regarding the development of municipal water supply and wastewater treatment system in Mariupol.

The declaration outlines the works and responsibilities of the parties in the projects to be implemented for the improvement of the water supply system in the city.

EIB will provide a €35m ($38.8m) loan to the Mariupol city for the modernisation of water supply and waste water management system to save energy, reduce water loss in networks and improve wastewater treatment operations.

The project comprises reconstruction of 2 existing water pumping stations (WPS), construction of 3 new modern WPS, restoration of water supply mains, and rehabilitation of the biological wastewater treatment plant (WWTP), and construction of a new wastewater pumping station (WWPS) No. 9 construction of wastewater collector.

EIB Ukraine office head Jean-Erik de Zagon said: “EIB as the largest international lender to the water sector worldwide, is happy to provide both the financing and the much needed expertise to implement this project.

“This project will help the population of Mariupol to have access to considerably more efficient and reliable water supply”.

French government will provide $71m for construction of new drinking water plant

The project requires significant preparation and feasibility studies which will be financed by the French Government through a technical assignment (TA) grant.

The project will include three master plans from 2022 to 2040 for water supply including water resources, wastewater collection and treatment along with storm water management and flood protection.

Simultaneously, the French government will offer a €64m ($71m) loan to build a new drinking water plant in the city.

The project will consist of developing a general plan of improving water supply in the city till 2040. The plan will help Mariupol to plan future investment in water management system, to decrease environmental impact and to make sure integration of the new plant into the existing water supply system.

The project is expected to benefit 411,000 people, who will receive the centralised water supply and sewerage services in the city.

