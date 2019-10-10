UK based EDS HV Group won the contract with Spanish developer and construction company Cobra Group for the Kincardine Offshore Windfarm

Image: EDS HV Group wins Kincardine offshore wind contract. Photo: Courtesy of Electricity Distribution Services Ltd/ Weber Shandwick

EDS HV Group has won a contract to provide grid connection system studies to the world’s largest Floating Offshore Windfarm situated off the coast of Aberdeen

UK based EDS HV Group won the contract with Spanish developer and construction company Cobra Group for the Kincardine Offshore Windfarm. EDS provided power system studies which included load flow, short circuit, fault ride through, reactive compensation and operation/contingency studies for the project.

Luke Bishop, EDS’s Group Engineering Director said:

“Floating wind is becoming an increasing part of the renewables mix and we are proud to have provided our services and demonstrated our skills and expertise in the field of power systems analysis.”

Source: Company Press Release