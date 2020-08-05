Wabash Valley Power Alliance will purchase 100MW of capacity from the wind farm under a long-term PPA

Walmart will buy 50MW of capacity from the Harvest Ridge wind farm. (Credit: EDP Renewables)

Spanish Renewable energy firm EDP Renewables (EDPR), has finished construction and started operations at its 200MW Harvest Ridge wind farm, located in in Douglas County.

The company said that Harvest Ridge, along with its other six operational wind farms, will collectively generate adequate clean energy to power around 412,000 households in Illinois.

The wind farm is expected to contribute to the environment by saving more than 355 million gallons per annum of water and displace carbon emissions from fossil fuel power plants.

During its construction phase, the wind farm created over 250 jobs for the locals and 10 full-time jobs have also been created to operate and maintain the turbines throughout its lifecycle.

Walmart will buy 50MW of capacity from the Harvest Ridge wind farm

The renewable energy company said that in the next few months the wind farm will generate clean energy, while the construction will continue, focused on road repairs and other land restoration work.

Under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs), Wabash Valley Power Alliance (WVPA) will purchase 100MW, Walmart will buy 50MW, and a private offtaker will purchase a 50MW from the wind farm’s total capacity.

EDPR operates 53 wind farms and eight solar parks offices across North America.

The company has a total of 1,201MW of operating capacity in Illinois.

Its Illinois wind farms include the 205MW Bright Stalk Wind Farm in McLean County, the 100MW Rail Splitter Wind Farm in Tazewell and Logan Counties, the 300MW Top Crop Wind Farm in LaSalle and Grundy Counties, and the 398MW Twin Groves Wind Farm in McLean County.