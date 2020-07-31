The wind project is expected to contribute up to $50m in taxes for the local government throughout its lifetime

EDPR begins operations of new wind farm in Illinois. (Credit: Pixabay/RJA1988)

EDP Renewables (EDPR), a subsidiary of Portuguese electric utility EDP, has announced the beginning of operations at its 200MW Harvest Ridge wind farm in Douglas County, Illinois.

The wind farm is powered by 37 of Vestas’ V150 3.7 MW and 11 of Vestas V136 4.3 MW turbines.

Along with the Harvest Ridge wind farm, EDPR has six other operational wind projects in the state, which generate enough clean energy to power nearly 412,000 average homes every year.

During its construction phase, the wind farm created over 250 jobs for the locals and 10 full-time jobs have also been created to operate and maintain the turbines throughout its lifecycle.

Throughout its lifetime, the wind project is expected to contribute up to $50m in taxes for the local government along with rental payments to local landowners from whom the land was leased.

There are three offtakers for the power generated from the Harvest Ridge wind farm

The power generated from the wind farm will be sold under long-term power purchase agreements (PPA) to Wabash Valley Power Alliance (WVPA), Walmart, and a private offtaker buying 100MW, 50MW and 50MW, respectively.

WVPA risk and resource, executive vice president Lee Wilmes said: “The acquisition of this 100 MW share of the Harvest Ridge Wind Farm allows Wabash Valley Power Alliance to further enable the production and development of renewable energy. For many of us in the industry, alternative energy is no longer an alternative.

“EDPR has been an important partner to WVPA and our membership in diversifying our power supply while creating opportunities for companies to purchase green power.”

While the wind farm has started generating energy, EDPR will repair the roads and conduct other land restoration activities over the coming months.

In Illinois, EDPR has 1,201MW of operating capacity from seven wind farms represent an estimated capital investment of approximately $2.3bn.