EDFR begins first floating solar facility in France. (Credit: andreas160578 from Pixabay.)

EDF Renewables has commenced construction on a 20MW floating photovoltaic (PV) facility in the Lazer municipality, France.

The floating solar power facility will be constructed on a reservoir powering the Lazer hydroelectric plant, occupying 24.5 hectares area.

The facility will be capable of generating adequate electricity to address the annual consumption of 12,500 inhabitants, and complement the comparable output from the hydroelectric plant.

In addition, the project is expected to support the French government in achieving its photovoltaic energy development targets.

EDF Renewables France executive vice-president Nicolas Couderc said: “We are proud to launch the construction of EDF Renewables’ first floating solar facility on the Lazer reservoir.

“Thanks to this innovative technology, we will be able to generate both hydroelectricity and solar power at the same reservoir.

“Combining these two renewable energies will provide an additional asset to meet the government targets for developing renewable energies. The Lazer floating solar facility also contributes to achievement of EDF’s Solar plan.”

Construction of the Lazer facility has commenced following geotechnical studies surveying the reservoir’s floor, and the commissioning is scheduled for spring 2022.

Anchor systems for the floating panels are planned to be built in spring 2021, followed by installation of the floaters and photovoltaic panels.

The floating solar project is expected to create around 40 on-site jobs during the construction, for a period of 13 months.

The company said that several technical and environmental studies have been conducted to preserve the site’s biodiversity and maintain electricity generation at the Lazer facility.

With gross installed capacity of 13.2GW worldwide, EDF Renewables is a major international player in renewable energies.

The company is mainly focused on wind and solar photovoltaic power and operates mostly in Europe and North America