EDF to invest €6bn in extending life of 20 nuclear reactors. (Credit: olrat / Shutterstock.com)

French electric utility EDF is reportedly planning to invest €6bn in extending the operational life of 20 nuclear reactors after receiving approval from France’s nuclear regulator.

The French Authority for Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection (ASNR) has authorised EDF to enhance safety standards at its 1.3GW reactors, allowing them to function beyond their original 40-year design.

EDF stated that aligning safety measures with those of newer European Pressurised Reactor models will require significant investment, and initial preparatory work on the first reactor commenced last year.

Reuters reported that President Emmanuel Macron has prioritised boosting France’s nuclear energy capacity, aiming to extend the lifespan of existing facilities and construct at least six new reactors in the coming decades. This initiative presents challenges for EDF, which is dealing with financial strains, project delays, and reactor defects. The French government, facing budgetary constraints, recently nationalised EDF with a €10bn investment.

EDF’s CEO, Bernard Fontana, appointed earlier this year, is focused on revitalising the nuclear expansion strategy. He is exploring financing options for the upgrades and new reactor constructions, which may include asset sales.

ASNR will establish specific safety requirements for each reactor during its 40-year inspection, and EDF must submit annual progress reports to demonstrate compliance. This decision affects 20 reactors within EDF’s 56-reactor fleet, with their approved lifespan concluding between 2026 and 2040.

Previously, ASNR extended the operational life of EDF’s 32 smaller 900MW reactors, said the publication.