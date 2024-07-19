EDF group commissions its largest wind farm in South America. (Credit: Ed White from Pixabay)

EDF group through its subsidiary announces the commissioning of its largest wind farm in South America, the Serra do Seridó farm located in the state of Paraíba in the Northeast of Brazil. Comprising 85 wind turbines with an installed capacity of 480 MWp, the farm will produce the equivalent of the annual electricity consumption of about 1.5 million Brazilian households.

The commissioning of Serra do Seridó confirms EDF’s long-term commitment to Brazil and illustrates its contribution to the energy transition thanks to its expertise in a wide range of complementary technologies.

The project holds a tariff for part of the electricity produced, after winning an auction organised by the Brazilian federal government launched in 2019. Another portion of the electricity was sold on the market under pluriannual Power Purchase Agreements (cPPA).

The construction of the park was carried out in two phases and started in 2021. The work mobilized nearly 2,000 people, including 30% of local employment. As part of its commitment to supporting local communities, EDF Renewables has conducted various socio-economic development activities, including training for farmers on the restoration of degraded rural areas, in partnership with the Paraiban state company.

The EDF Group has been present in Brazil for nearly 30 years. The company has a total of 1.8 GW of wind and solar projects in the country and operates the 402 MW Sinop hydroelectric power plant, as well as the Norte Fluminense (827 MW) and Marlim Azul (565 MW) CCGT power plants. Recently, the Group has won a first project in the electricity transmission sector and is also developing storage solutions.

Béatrice Buffon, EDF Group Senior Executive Vice-President in charge of the International Division and Chairman of EDF Renewables, stated: “The inauguration of the Serra do Seridó wind farm is an important milestone that demonstrates our ongoing commitment to a carbon-neutral future, also contributing to the decarbonization strategy of our clients. By providing sustainable energy, we contribute to the fight against climate change and promote socio-economic progress for local communities around our facilities, a crucial challenge to foster a just and sustainable energy transition.”