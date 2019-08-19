The supplier will take on the 7,500 domestic customers and around 500 business customers

Image: EDF Energy appointed by Ofgem to support Solarplicity customers. Photo: Courtesy of EDF Energy

EDF Energy has stepped in to help customers left without a supplier after Solarplicity ceased trading this week. The supplier will take on the 7,500 domestic customers and around 500 business customers, ensuring that all outstanding credit balances are transferred for current domestic customers and repaid to those who had left the company with a credit balance outstanding.

For existing Solarplicity customers, energy supplies will continue as normal as they switch over to EDF Energy and they will be contacted directly to let them know what the next steps are. Customers simply need to take a meter reading and can be assured that everything else will be taken care of for them.

Customers who are currently on a non-smart pre-payment meter (they pay upfront for energy use through a key or card at a shop) will be able to carry on as usual.

Customers with a smart pre-payment meter however (one which shows a customer how much energy they’re using through an in-home digital display) have been put into credit mode to ensure their energy supply isn’t affected during the switching process. These customers will need to pay for their energy usage by cash, cheque or Direct Debit for the time being.

Those customers with a registered Feed-In Tariff (FIT) previously with Solarplicity will need to approach a new FIT licensee (a new supplier) to continue to receive FIT payments. EDF Energy is asking customers in this situation to go onto their website or contact them for advice.

Commenting on the decision by Ofgem, an EDF Energy spokesperson said:

“We are pleased to be able to step in to support the customers of Solarplicity, who will have been concerned to hear that their existing supplier had stopped trading. They should feel reassured that with EDF Energy, they will be moving to an experienced and reliable supplier, with a good track record for customer service.

“All current and former domestic customers’ credit balances will be protected and their supply will continue uninterrupted. Customers are asked to take a meter reading and we will write to them in the coming weeks, providing them the details of their new accounts and any further actions they need to take. For our existing customers this will not affect the service we are able to supply them, and we remain committed to delivering for all of our customers.”

Source: Company Press Release