Silvercorp’s El Domo project clears final legal hurdle in Ecuador. Credit: Parilov/Shutterstock.com.

The Constitutional Court of Ecuador has upheld the environmental license for Silvercorp Metals’ El Domo mining project, marking the end of legal challenges against the copper-gold asset.

This ruling affirms previous decisions by local and provincial courts in Ecuador that validated the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Ecological Transition’s (MAATE) consultation process and issuance of the license.

Silvercorp said that the El Domo project is the first in Ecuador to undergo an environmental consultation process compliant with the Regional Agreement on Access to Information, Public Participation and Justice in Environmental Matters in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Constitutional Court’s decision rejected a motion for clarification filed by plaintiffs after an Extraordinary Protection Action was also declined.

The legal disputes began in June 2024, when a group contested MAATE’s actions regarding the El Domo project. Both the local court in Las Naves Canton and a subsequent provincial court appeal confirmed the legitimacy of MAATE’s procedures.

According to Silvercorp, despite these rulings, opposition groups continue to challenge the project’s progress through protests, although these have not significantly hindered development.

The Canadian mining firm stated: “Silvercorp and its partners are committed to responsible mineral development and to supporting local communities.

“The company has consistently conducted its operations in compliance with applicable laws and regulations and in alignment with the highest environmental, social, and governance standards. It looks forward to advancing the El Domo Project into production with the same dedication to ethical and sustainable practices.”

Silvercorp signed a deal in April 2024 to acquire Adventus Mining, thereby gaining ownership of the El Domo project.

The company claimed that the project enjoys substantial support from the local community in Las Naves, with 98% backing during the consultation process. The project is anticipated to deliver significant socio-economic benefits to the area, said Silvercorp.