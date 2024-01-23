The Curipamba project features seven concessions covering nearly 21,500km and hosts the advanced high-grade copper-gold El Domo deposit

Ecuador grants environmental license for the El Domo-Curipamba project. (Credit: Chris Wiedenhoff from Pixabay)

Adventus Mining and Salazar Resources have secured the environmental license for the construction and operation of their El Domo-Curipamba project in central Ecuador.

The license to the copper-gold project was granted by the Ecuadorian Ministry of Environment, Water, and Energy Transition (MAATE).

Adventus Mining president and CEO Christian Kargl-Simard said: “The granting of the Environmental License is the culmination of 17 years of diligent effort starting with exploration in 2007 that led to the discovery of the El Domo deposit in 2008 and included the publication of the NI 43-101 compliant feasibility study in October 2021.

“This Environmental License is a tremendous achievement for our team and stakeholders, who worked tirelessly to transparently advance the El Domo-Curipamba project.”

The environmental licensing process commenced in November 2021 with the submission of the environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) and the Environmental Management Plan (EMP).

MAATE granted technical approval for the ESIA and EMP in May 2022. The conclusive stage of the permitting process, known as the environmental consultation took place between July and December 2023.

The process adhered to guidelines set forth by the Constitutional Court of Ecuador, which integrates Escazú principles and other international standards concerning community participation in development projects.

Salazar Resources president and CEO Fredy Salazar said: “On behalf of the Salazar team, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the many people who have been involved each step of the way from initial discovery to today’s Environmental License.

“This approval will allow the construction and operation of El Domo, which will provide a new generation of opportunities for the people of central Ecuador.”

The Curipamba project includes seven concessions covering around 21,500ha and hosts the advanced high-grade copper-gold El Domo deposit.

It is located approximately 150 km northeast of the port city of Guayaquil. The concessions extend across low-lying hills and plains, ranging from 300m to 900m above sea level.

El Domo, which is characterised by a flat-lying tabular shape, is a volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposit with mineralisation starting at 30m from the surface and dimensions of approximately 800 x 400m.