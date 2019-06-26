Located in Victoria, Australia and held under exploration licence EL006278, Timor gold project is being reviewed by the ECR technical team to assess gold prospectivity

Image: ECR is expected to apply modern mining and processing techniques. Photo: Courtesy of ECR MINERALS plc.

The UK-based precious metals exploration and development company ECR Minerals has announced the start of gold exploration activities at the Timor gold project in Victoria, Australia.

The Timor gold project marks one of the five projects the company holds in the Victorian Goldfields region and has been subjected to a review by the ECR technical team to assess gold prospectivity and to determine the forward exploration approach.

ECR chief executive officer Craig Brown said that a majority of identified targets in the project relate to previously mined areas and the company’s focus is on the areas occupied by the more historically successful gold producing operations.

Brown said: “I am extremely pleased to announce that our review of the Timor Gold Project has now been completed, highlighting multiple gold exploration targets within the project area.”

Timor gold project details

Located in Victoria Australia and held under exploration licence EL006278, most of the historical gold mines at the project were not developed fully at depth and the processing challenges stopped production in some cases.

ECR is expected to apply modern mining and processing techniques to open up significant gold production opportunities at Timor, as the ultimate operational objective for the project.

Brown added: “ECR now has active exploration and development underway at three projects within the Victorian goldfields, including Bailieston, Creswick and Timor, with news expected across all three projects in the coming weeks.

“In addition, we expect to complete our internal review of Avoca and Moormbool Projects in the near term, and further information will be provided in this regard in due course.”

ECR said that the historical records demonstrate that the Maryborough goldfield has produced more than 640,000 ounces of gold from hard-rock and alluvial sources, with 220,000 ounces mined from hard-rock operations at an average grade of 14g/t gold; See references below.

Furthermore, two major fault zones have been identified on the Project, namely the Shaw-McFarlane Fault Zone (SMFZ) and the Leviathan-Mariners Fault Zone (LMFZ), which are responsible for the majority of the hard-rock gold production.