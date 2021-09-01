The Sapote-1 well is being drilled using the Stena DrillMax drillship aimed at testing the upper cretaceous reservoirs in a stratigraphic trap

Eco Atlantic spuds Sapote-1 well. (Credit: Guilherme Reis from Pixabay.)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas, through its company JHI Associates, has spudded the Sapote-1 well, located in the Canje Block, offshore Guyana.

The Sapote-1 well is located nearly 225km northeast of Georgetown at a water depth of 2,550m, and is being drilled using the Stena DrillMax drillship.

Drilling of the well is designed to test upper cretaceous reservoirs in a stratigraphic trap, and is expected to take up to 60 days.

The Sapote-1 is located around 50km north of the Haimara discovery in the Stabroek Block, and nearly 60km northwest of the Maka Central discovery in Block 58.

Haimara encountered around 63m of high-quality, gas-condensate bearing sandstone reservoir, and Maka encountered about 50m of high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone reservoir.

Canje Block is owned by Esso Exploration & Production Guyana, TotalEnergies E&P Guyana JHI Associates (BVI) and Mid-Atlantic Oil & Gas, and is operated by ExxonMobil.

Eco Atlantic is an oil and gas exploration company that holds licences in the prospective province of Guyana and the highly prospective basins of Namibia.

The company holds an indirect interest in the Canje Block, through the acquisition of up to 10% interest in JHI in June this year.

JHI is fully funded for the ongoing programme on the Canje Block, including for the Sapote-1 well and any additional potential wells considered for this year.

Eco Atlantic president and chief executive officer Gil Holzman said: “We are excited about the potential of the Sapote-1 well and look forward to receiving the well results in due course.

“We also are keen to deliver additional drilling success with our next exploration campaign on our neighbouring Orinduik block in the Basin and the follow-through potential of Exxonmobil’s recently announced multiple well pre-permitting on the Canje Block next year.

“We are entering a very busy period of drilling and updating drilling plans and we look forward to updating the market in the coming months on our progress of the Orinduik Block and on the Sapote-1 results.”