The new office is a secured state-of-the-art facility featuring several options for private meeting space with advanced technology for displays and video conferencing

Image: The Allentown office also sits just 60 miles north of EC Infosystems’ location. Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire.

EC Infosystems, a leader in Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and Billing/Customer Information Solutions (CIS) for companies in the deregulated energy industry, has announced their Pennsylvania office move and expansion, now located at 1275 Glenlivet Dr. Suite 134, Allentown, PA 18106.

Conveniently located just 11 miles from the previous downtown Allentown office which opened in May 2016, the newest EC Infosystems’ satellite location is well situated for visitors and travelers as it is close to both the Lehigh Valley Airport and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

“Our Pennsylvania office is a hub for our PJM market activities,” says EC Infosystems’ President and CEO, Mohan Wanchoo. “In order to properly serve that market, we felt it was time to upgrade our office facility and make it more convenient for not just our team members but also any clients or visitors who are local to the area.”

The new office is a secured state-of-the-art facility featuring several options for private meeting space with advanced technology for displays and video conferencing. The distinctive and progressive design elements, along with onsite amenities, will facilitate an innovative and collaborative client experience.

“As we have experienced exponential success in the Pennsylvania and other deregulated markets, we are adding to our dedicated team of customer service managers, subject matter experts, and technical support analysts in Allentown,” says Ananda Goswami, EC Infosystems’ Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “The newly expanded office will provide the necessary space for the significant growth we have slated for 2019 and beyond.”

The Allentown office also sits just 60 miles north of EC Infosystems’ location for their third annual user conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Bellevue Hotel on October 16-18, 2019. Registration is open and complimentary for EC Infosystems’ billing and EDI clients.

Source: Company Press Release.