The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved €8.7m ($9.5m) loan to Ruse Water Supply and Sanitation Company to improve water services in Ruse, Bulgaria.

The loan to the firm includes €5.9m ($6.5m) from EBRD and €2.8m ($3m) from the EU’s European Structural and Investment Funds (ESIF).

The funding will be utilised to renew 63km of water supply pipelines and to construct over 40km of wastewater collection infrastructure.

The loan will also be used to build 5.5km of water transmission main between the Slivo Pole and Borisovo.

Through the investment, more than 220,000 people in Ruse, Bulgaria are expected to be benefited from better water and proper wastewater services as per European standards.

EBRD stated: “through technical cooperation, the project will strengthen the company’s financial and operational performance as well as foster the transition of the sector towards higher efficiency and stronger focus on the customer.”

The bank said that the funding is the first project under its ESIF Bulgarian Water Sector Framework, which was established to co-finance strategic infrastructure investments.

The investments aims at comply with EU directives and address the environmental issues and operational inefficiencies.

In December last year, EBRD had approved a $13.77m loan to upgrade water and wastewater services in Arges county, Romania.

Through the investment, over 220,000 residents of the region are expected to benefit from improved access to wastewater services.

The funds will also be used in constructing an asset management system, including a software application to increase Apa Canal’s operational efficiency.

In November last year, the bank approved $29.5m loan for wastewater treatment facilities in Belarus.

The funding will be used to refurbish and reconstruct the near-obsolete wastewater treatment facilities in the cities of Kletsk, Lyuban, Fanipol, Baranovichi, Bereza, Zhlobin and Shklov to meet the significant national standards and EU standards.