Power management company Eaton announced today it has chosen global technology company KPIT to support the development of next-generation electrified mobility technologies for its eMobility business unit.

Eaton’s collaboration with KPIT initially will focus on developing and deploying technologies, software solutions and platforms for several components, including inverters, on-board chargers, DC-DC converters and power distribution modules.

“Eaton continues to build competencies to solve complex problems in eMobility, which OEMs consider critical and transformative,” said Jeff Lowinger, president, eMobility, Eaton. “KPIT is our extended team in this approach, with its sharp focus on mobility and years of experience in electric powertrain technologies. Our strategic alliance with KPIT brings valuable capabilities and technologies to enable manufacturers to develop vehicles that are cleaner and safer and deliver value.”

“The strategic alliance with Eaton resonates with KPIT’s vision of reimagining mobility with its customers, partners and people. We value our relationship with Eaton as strategic and count them as one of our top customers,” said Kishor Patil, CEO, KPIT. “With our complementary strengths in the automotive domain and electrification technologies, we are geared to address some of the most complex challenges involved in the development of electric vehicles and pave the way for Eaton to leapfrog the competition in the electric mobility space.”

In March 2018, Eaton announced the formation of its eMobility business unit for electrified vehicles. The eMobility business focuses on three primary areas for both automotive and commercial vehicle customers: intelligent power electronics, power systems, and advanced power distribution and circuit protection. The eMobility business is poised to capitalize on a global vehicle electrification market projected to grow to 15 million pure battery-electric vehicles by 2030.

Eaton has over 15 years of expertise in developing hybrid systems—with hybrid-electric and plug-in hybrid systems on the road in the U.S., Europe, China and other Asia-Pacific markets.

KPIT has proven expertise in embedded software, accelerators and stacks, such as AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture (AUTOSAR) and V2G, which enable faster implementation of technologies. Headquartered in India, KPIT also has a global footprint with centers of excellence in the U.S., Europe, India and Asia-Pacific.

Source: Company Press Release.