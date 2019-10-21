Eagle Spirit will use the LPL technology to track distribution and monitoring for the entire length of the 1,600 km pipeline corridor

Image: Eagle Spirit enters into agreement with Legacy and True Innovations for the Eagle Spirit Energy Corridor. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel/Pixabay.

Eagle Spirit Energy Holdings Ltd. (“Eagle Spirit”) has entered into a contract with Legacy Financial Systems Inc. (“Legacy”), and True Innovations Inc. (“True Innovations”), for the use of their Legacy Proton Ledger (“LPL”) technology for the Eagle Spirit Energy Corridor.

Eagle Spirit will use the LPL technology to track distribution and monitoring for the entire length of the 1,600 km pipeline corridor. The pipeline corridor will contain four 48-inch pipelines, two upgraded bitumen pipelines (2M bpd each), and two LNG-NGL pipelines (5.8 bcfd each).

Vlad Fadeyeff, president of Legacy Financial Systems Inc. said of the contract: “Legacy will ensure Eagle Spirit is equipped with the most advanced technology in the world for tracking and distributing critical data to protect the environment as well as maintain the safety of the pipelines.”

