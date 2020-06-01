To be owned and maintained by Duke Energy Florida, all three solar power plants are expected to be completed in late 2021

DEF to build three new solar power plants in Florida. (Credit: Pixabay/Jukka Niittymaa)

Duke Energy Florida (DEF), a subsidiary of Duke Energy, has unveiled locations of its three new solar power plants, aimed at providing clean and smart energy solutions for Florida customers.

The company intends to build the Duette Solar Power Plant in in Manatee County, Charlie Creek Solar Power Plant in Hardee County, and Archer Solar Power Plant in Alachua County.

Duke Energy Florida state president Catherine Stempien said: “The Archer, Duette and Charlie Creek solar power plants will complete Duke Energy Florida’s commitment to customers to provide 700 MW of clean, green energy by 2022.

“Once operational, our solar power plants will eliminate nearly 3 billion pounds of carbon dioxide emissions each year. The sun shines bright here in Florida, and we are committed to making more solar investments in the years to come.”

Duke Energy Florida will own and operate the three solar plants

The Duette solar power plant is a 74.5MW facility planned to be constructed on an approximately 520 acres site in Manatee County. The facility will comprise approximately 227,000 single-axis tracking solar panels, which are produce adequate electricity to power approximately 23,000 homes annually.

The Charlie Creek solar power plant is a 74.9MW facility that will be constructed on a 610 acres site in Hardee County, using around 235,000 single-axis tracking solar panels. The facility is expected to produce adequate electricity to power nearly 23,000 households annually.

The Archer solar power plant is a 74.9MW facility that will be constructed on a 630 acres site in Alachua County, comprising approximately 220,000 single-axis tracking solar panels the project is capable of producing adequate electricity to power approximately 23,000 homes per annum.

To be owned, operated and maintained by DEF, all three solar power plants are expected to be completed in late 2021, and each of its solar projects will create approximately 200 to 300 temporary jobs during the construction.