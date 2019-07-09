The new CHP plant (K4) will comprise a gas turbine with 57MW of power output, a heat recovery steam generator, and steam turbine

Image: DS Smith’s Kemsley Paper Mill, in Sittingbourne. Photo: courtesy of Crown copyright.

DS Smith has secured development consent from the UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy for the new combined heat and power plant (CHP) in Kent, UK.

The project involves decommissioning of an existing gas fired CHP plant (K1) and construction of a new gas-fired CHP plant (K4), which will comprise a gas turbine technology of around 57MW of power output, a heat recovery steam generator capable of producing 105 to 110 MWth steam, and steam turbine with capacity to produce 16MW of electrical power.

Planned to be built in the south-eastern part of the main Kemsley Paper mill complex, the new CHP will supply steam and power to DS Smith’s Kemsley Paper Mill, in Sittingbourne.

Planning Inspectorate chief executive Sarah Richards said: “The Planning Inspectorate has again demonstrated its ability to examine nationally significant infrastructure projects within timescales laid down in the Planning Act 2008.

“This provides developers and investors with the confidence to build and improve the infrastructure this country needs to secure future economic growth.”

The firm submitted the application to the Planning Inspectorate for consideration in April 2018 and was accepted for examination in the same month.

Following an examination, a recommendation was made to the Secretary of State on 8 April 2019.

Said to be the second biggest recovered fibre-based paper operation in Europe, the DS Smith’s Kemsley Paper Mill will have an annual production capacity of around 820,000 tonnes.

The mill produces light medium, the recycled lightweight paper. It also produces products including white Liner A/white liner A Plus; white liner B; light liner; liner 3 highly sized; medium HP Plus; light medium plus; medium; dual use; and plasterboard liners.

DS Smith is engaged in manufacturing sustainable corrugated case materials and speciality papers for its customers.