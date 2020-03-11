The area in this licence consists of parts of block 35/10. The well will be drilled about 11 kilometres southwest of the Vega field

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate has granted Equinor Energy AS a drilling permit for well 35/10-5, cf. Section 15 of the Resource Management Regulations. (Credit: Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.)

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate has granted Equinor Energy AS a drilling permit for well 35/10-5, cf. Section 15 of the Resource Management Regulations.

Well 35/10-5 will be drilled from the West Hercules drilling facility in position 61 11’07.06’’ N and 03 15’10.86’’ E.

The drilling programme for well 35/10-5 relates to the drilling of wildcat wells in production licence 827 S. Equinor Energy AS is the operator with an ownership interest of 70 per cent. The other licensee is DNO Norge AS with 30 per cent.

The area in this licence consists of parts of block 35/10. The well will be drilled about 11 kilometres southwest of the Vega field.

Production licence 827 S was awarded on 5 February 2016 (APA 2015). This is the first well to be drilled in the licence.

The permit is contingent on the operator securing all other permits and consents required by other authorities prior to commencing the drilling activity.

Source: Company Press Release