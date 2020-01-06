The mine is located approximately 50 km from the Corporation's Copper Rand mill, where mineralized material from Joe Mann was processed from 2004 until its closure in 2007

Doré Copper pptions high-grade Joe Mann Gold Mine in Québec. (Courtesy: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay.)

Doré Copper Mining has entered into an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Joe Mann gold mine (Joe Mann) located in Québec.

The mine is located approximately 50 km from the Corporation’s Copper Rand mill, where mineralized material from Joe Mann was processed from 2004 until its closure in 2007, and is accessible by all season roads.

Joe Mann has been privately held since 2008. The Corporation does not currently consider Joe Mann to be a material property for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

Ernest Mast, President and CEO of Doré Copper commented, “Joe Mann was closed during a period of low gold prices. This is a rare opportunity to secure a significant high-grade gold underground asset that remains open at depth and along strike with numerous high priority exploration targets. An exploration program at Joe Mann will focus on the significant potential to extend high-grade mineralization at depth as well as defining new zones of mineralization, all accessible from the 3,775-foot shaft.

“We believe Joe Mann may demonstrate similar potential to Wesdome’s Eagle River, Alamos’ Island Gold or Kirkland Lake’s Macassa mine where the high-grade gold deposits not only continue at depth but with improved grades while yielding new discoveries. Joe Mann fits into our exploration and development plans, adding another high-grade gold-copper project to our portfolio to leverage our strategically located mill.”

Source: Company Press Release