Doosan Heavy will provide full project management services and Doosan Lentjes will deliver the incineration boiler and environmental equipment and will also complete the mechanical and electrical works

Doosan wins contract to construct a waste-to-energy plant in Poland. (Credit: RitaE from Pixabay.)

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, a subsidiary of Doosan Group, has secured a KRW220bn ($185.6m) contract to build a waste-to-energy (WtE) plant project in Poland.

Dobra Energia, a Polish energy company, has awarded the contract to a consortium formed by Doosan Heavy and its German subsidiary, Doosan Lentjes.

To be built in Olsztyn, about 200km north of Poland’s capital Warsaw, the facility will generate 12MW of electricity and heat to the local community by converting approximately 300 tonnes per day of municipal waste into energy.

Under the contract, Doosan Heavy will provide full project management services and Doosan Lentjes will deliver the incineration boiler and environmental equipment and will also complete the mechanical and electrical works.

Additionally, Doosan Heavy’s Czech subsidiary Doosan Skoda Power will also provide a 12MW small-sized industrial steam turbine for the project.

Through gasification, incineration or pyrolysis process, a WtE facility converts waste resources generated by industries or households into energy. It helps to reduce landfills as well as environmental pollution.

Doosan Heavy plans to complete construction on the project by 2023

Doosan Heavy Power Service CEO Hongook Park said: “Despite the challenging business environment we face due to the Covid-19 outbreak, we were able to win the project thanks to our global EPC business capabilities, which were founded on the strong cooperation we have with our European subsidiaries Doosan Lentjes and Doosan Skoda Power.

“We plan to aggressively target the European WtE market, which is expected to grow to 1.6GW by 2024.”

Taking charge on the project as an engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) turnkey project, the consortium is planning to complete the construction work on the project by 2023.

In 2018, Doosan Heavy has been chosen as the main contractor to develop an 8MW offshore wind turbine in South Korea. The project is estimated to cost about KRW55bn ($49.3m).